Mother of two students dismissed from Penn Trafford School District over residency concerns has sons reinstated

Earlier this summer, a mother in the Penn Trafford School District said that her two kids were dismissed from the school for this upcoming year because the district claimed they no longer lived there.

After her story came to light, several attorneys and the not-for-profit group Yes, Every Kid got involved, and as of Wednesday, both of Jennifer Brown's sons have been reinstated.

"Jennifer's story highlights how families across the country are being harassed by school districts," said Halli Faulkner, legislative director of Yes, Every Kid, in a statement. "We are thrilled that Penn-Trafford School District has dropped its case, and Jennifer's children can re-enroll for the upcoming school year. School districts should not be in the business of immorally spending resources to kick children out of public school."

Brown said she is grateful to everyone who reached out to help.

Two students dismissed over residency concerns

In a letter sent to Brown by the school district last month, they said they were dismissing her son, Landon, from the high school and her son, Lorenzo, from Harrison Park Elementary.

Brown, a single mother, lives at a home on Burrell Hill Road in Penn Township.

"My father owns it," Brown said, referring to the house. "My Grandfather built it. I will be inheriting it next."

Brown provided the district with documentation of residency, including tax returns, internet bills, pay stubs, and more.

"Anything that I could find with my name and address, I have given to them, and my children are still currently withdrawn from the district," she said.