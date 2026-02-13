Kids needed as extras for "Mayor of Kingstown" when filming returns to Pittsburgh

More extras are needed for "Mayor of Kingstown" when the show films its fifth and final season in Pittsburgh.

Movie Casting PGH put out a casting call for youth ice hockey players on Facebook Friday, writing, "Kingstown loves hockey almost as much as our Pittsburgh Pens fans do — and we're looking for kids who can hit the ice!"

The show is looking for kids ages 9 to 15 who know how to play ice hockey and have their own equipment. They're needed for March 11, and additional dates will be added later.

"Mayor of Kingstown," which stars Oscar nominee Jeremy Renner and Emmy winner Edie Falco, centers around the McLusky family in the fictional town of Kingstown, Michigan, where incarceration is the only thriving industry.

Season 4 wrapped up on Dec. 28, boasting a 100% Tomatometer rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The newest season showed Renner's character Mike McLusky confronting a gang war and contending with a headstrong new warden, played by Falco.

"Mayor of Kingstown" has filmed several seasons around western Pennsylvania, using communities like McKeesport and locations like the Western Penitentiary.

The Pennsylvania Film Office on Wednesday announced that "Mayor of Kingstown" and the Netflix comedy series "Tires" were awarded $34 million through the Film Production Tax Credit Program to film in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, respectively.

Filming of "Mayor of Kingstown" is expected to begin in March. More information for kids who want to apply for the extra roles can be found on Movie Casting PGH's Facebook.