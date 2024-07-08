Kennywood's Thunderbolt gets new mural

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) -- The Thunderbolt mural at Kennywood is getting a new look.

The new mural celebrates the roller coaster's 100th birthday. Artists from the group Wicked Pittsburgh were at Kennywood working on the mural over the weekend.

The colorful mural features Kennywood icons like Kenny the Kangaroo and Parker the Arrow. It also has the Thunderbolt's name and "King of Coasters," which is the name given to the ride by the New York Times in 1974.

Progress update! ⚡ The TBolt's mural is really coming along! In partnership with Wicked Pittsburgh Art Collective, watch... Posted by Kennywood on Saturday, July 6, 2024

The park put six pieces of the old mural up for auction. They were all valued around $1,500 and $2,000, and one piece featuring part of the helix went for $5,200.

Proceeds of the auction will go to the nonprofit 412 Food Rescue, which prevents extra food from going to waste by giving it to other nonprofit partners that serve those in need.

The Thunderbolt drops riders 90 feet and reaches speeds of 55 mph. When the ride opened in 1924, it was one of the first roller coasters at Kennywood. First named the Pippin, it was reimagined as the Thunderbolt in 1968. Along with the Jack Rabbit and Racer, it's considered a landmark ride by the American Coaster Enthusiasts.