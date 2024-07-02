Pieces of Kennywood's Thunderbolt mural hit the auction block

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Want to own a piece of Kennywood history? Parts of the iconic Thunderbolt mural are hitting the auction block.

To celebrate the wooden roller coaster's 100th birthday, the park is creating a new mural. Six pieces of the old one are now available at an online auction running through Sunday, July 7.

(Photo: biddingforgood.com)

Proceeds of the auction will go to the nonprofit 412 Food Rescue, which prevents extra food from going to waste by giving it to other nonprofit partners that serve those in need.

According to the auction site, the pieces are valued between $1,500 and $2,000. The mural is from 2002.

Over the weekend, artists from the group Wicked Pittsburgh will create a new mural honoring the classic coaster as it celebrates 100 years. The park teased the new mural on social media a few days ago, writing, "Something's missing here!"

Something's missing here! 👀 It's time for a refreshed Thunderbolt mural - and we've got something special in the works for yinz. Stay tuned! As for the old mural... stay tuned on that too! Posted by Kennywood on Saturday, June 29, 2024

The Thunderbolt, dubbed the "King of the Coasters" by the New York Times in 1974, drops riders 90 feet and reaches speeds of 55 mph. When the ride opened in 1924, it was one of the first roller coasters at Kennywood. First named the Pippin, it was reimagined as the Thunderbolt in 1968. Along with the Jack Rabbit and Racer, it's considered a landmark ride by the American Coaster Enthusiasts.