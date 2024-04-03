Here's what's new at Kennywood for the 2024 season

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) -- With Kennywood set to open for its 126th season on April 20, the park is giving a preview of what guests can expect this year.

Highlights include the new Potato Smash bumper cars, a new bar, a new restaurant and a restored Turtle ride.

The park's classic bumper car ride got a fun upgrade for the new, with 20 new cars modeled after the beloved Potato Patch fries. After a guest vote, the ride has been renamed Potato Smash.

The Turtle closed early last season for a little TLC, but when the park reopens, the ride will be back in business. At nearly a century old, the Turtle is the last operating ride of its kind in the world, the park says.

Other updates to rides include a fresh coat of paint on the Aero 360 seats along with an updated control system and a reimagined Wacky Wheel carousel in Kiddieland.

Guests will have a few new food options this season. The park is partnering with Penn Brewery for Jeeter's Pub, a hometown bar themed around Kennywood's mascot from the 1970s. There will be eight draft beers from Penn Brewery along with charcuterie boards, wings and other pub snacks.

If you're looking for something a little meatier, Carousel Burger Co. in the park's original Merry-Go-Round pavilion will serve up burgers, milkshakes and all-American food.

When does Kennywood open?

Kennywood will open on April 20 and will be open on Saturdays and Sundays until daily summer operation begins on Memorial Day weekend.

Favorites like Bites and Pints, Celebrate America and Fall Fantasy Parades will return this year, and the season will end with Phantom Fall Fest and Holiday Lights. There will also be a new event for all things yinzer. The park says the Celebrate Pittsburgh event in July will highlight the city's arts, sports, heritage and more.

Kennywood's sister parks Idlewild and SoakZone and Sandcastle will open on May 18 and May 25 respectively. This season will be Sandcastle Waterpark's 35th.