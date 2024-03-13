Kennywood announces winner of the "Most A-peel-ing" contest, reveals new bumper car name

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) - Kennywood's new Potato Patch-themed bumper cars now officially have a name.

After nearly 20,000 votes were cast during the week-long naming contest, the clear winner was "Potato Smash."

The new bumper cars will be an homage to the iconic Kennywood french fries with the marquee being painted red and yellow and having the iconic symbol of the Potato Patch as part of it.

Each car will be fitted with fries, decorative cheese sauce and an oversized fork, according to a company press release.

Also this year, families heading to Kennywood wanting to check out the new bumper cars will have more opportunity to do so as the park will decrease the height requirements to 42 inches tall for riders and 48 inches for drivers.

Late last year, the park announced they were introducing the new bumper cars in celebration of the Potato Patch's 50th anniversary.

"This classic ride showcases what Kennywood is known for, a perfect blend of modern thrills with a mix of the park's beloved traditions," said Kennywood Assistant General Manager, Rick Spicuzza at the time. "The all-new Potato Patch-themed bumper cars continue the massive multi-year park enhancement project, keeping Kennywood fun and unique for future generations to enjoy."

Kennywood is set for its 2024 opening day on Saturday, April 20.