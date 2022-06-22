Kennywood, Sandcastle, and Idlewild all converting to cashless payments

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - For those planning a trip to Kennywood, Sandcastle, or Idlewild, beginning on June 28, cash will no longer be accepted.

On Tuesday, June 28, Sandcastle and Kennywood will stop accepting cash and then the next day, June 29, Idlewild will join.

The parks will now accept credit, debit, prepaid cards, or secure mobile payments only.

"By transitioning to solely accepting cards or secure mobile payments, we can provide a better, more efficient experience to our guests," said Kennywood & Sandcastle General Manager Mark Pauls. "We expect to see wait times decrease for food and retail stores, and have added several Cash-to-Card kiosks throughout each park to provide guests a simple and easy way to convert their cash onto a card."

Those "Cash-To-Card" kiosks are free of charge and will be located in each park, with guests able to convert up to $500 in cash to a prepaid card that can be used throughout the parks.

Full details on the conversion to cashless payments at the parks can be found on their individual websites.