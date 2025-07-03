Watch CBS News
Kennywood rider hit by phone on Phantom's Revenge

By Madeline Bartos

/ CBS Pittsburgh

A roller coaster rider was hit by a phone on Kennywood's Phantom's Revenge Wednesday night, sending them to the hospital. 

A spokesperson for Kennywood confirmed the incident and said first responders took care of the guest, who ultimately went to the hospital. There was no word on their condition. 

The Phantom's Revenge is a steel roller coaster with a 232-foot drop, topping out at 85 mph.   

According to Kennywood's website, loose articles, including cell phones, shouldn't be taken on any ride and they're not permitted on roller coasters. There are loose article boxes provided on rides, but Kennywood said items that are lost, stolen or damaged aren't the park's responsibility.

Kennywood general manager Ricky Spicuzza said the best thing riders can do is leave their loose articles with a non-rider. There are also lockers that guests can rent. 

Not being able to take loose articles on rides is a "pretty standard" policy at amusement parks, Spicuzza said. He added that anyone who "blatantly" disregards a safety rule won't be allowed back. 

"If you come to Kennywood and you break the rules, you can't come to Kennywood anymore," Spicuzza said. "It's very important to us because we have a responsibility to keep all of our guests safe, but the guests also have a responsibility to keep themselves safe, as well as others."

He wasn't able to provide any more details about the guest who was hit on Wednesday. 

