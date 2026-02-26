Watch CBS News
Kennywood restores iconic trash can for upcoming season

Kennywood says it has restored an iconic trash can that's become a fan favorite ahead of the park's upcoming 2026 season.

The park announced Wednesday that "Leo the Paper Eating Lion" has undergone an extensive refurbishment project during the offseason and that the iconic trash receptable has gotten a full repainting.

"As part of the process, our hungry lion's entire body has been added back to his carriage," the park said.

kdka-kennywood-park-leo-the-lion-trash-can.jpg
Kennywood Park says it has restored its iconic "Leo the Paper Eating Lion" trash can ahead of the upcoming 2026 season. Kennywood Park

Kennywood said that the popular trash can that features a friendly-looking lion in a circus cage first debuted at the park in 1964 and since then, has been collecting paper cups, paper napkins, chewing gum wrappers, and other paper products.

People going to Kennywood can find the circus-themed trash can in the park's Kiddieland area, not far from the Pizza Warehouse.

"He eats paper plates, too," the park added.

As Kennywood is preparing to open for the 2026 season, the park is holding open interviews on Saturdays through April 4.

The park is set to open for the season on April 18. 

