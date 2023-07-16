Kennywood reopens Steel Curtain: 'Activated from the IR list'

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) - It was a big weekend for Kennywood lovers of all stripes.

A mad dash was caught on camera as the park reopened the Steelers-themed rollercoaster, Steel Curtain.

Visitors were finally able to experience the ride after it was closed since June 29, with no specified reopening date at the time.

Now, the park jokes, the ride has been "activated from the IR list."

We have activated the Steel Curtain from the IR list. Prepare for immediate reopening. 🏈 pic.twitter.com/TvxqXFnpmS — Kennywood (@Kenny_Kangaroo) July 14, 2023

The ride, as of the 14th, is operating with two trains.