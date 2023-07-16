Watch CBS News
Local News

Kennywood reopens Steel Curtain: 'Activated from the IR list'

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (7/16)
KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (7/16) 03:01

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) - It was a big weekend for Kennywood lovers of all stripes. 

A mad dash was caught on camera as the park reopened the Steelers-themed rollercoaster, Steel Curtain. 

Visitors were finally able to experience the ride after it was closed since June 29, with no specified reopening date at the time. 

Now, the park jokes, the ride has been "activated from the IR list." 

The ride, as of the 14th, is operating with two trains. 

First published on July 16, 2023 / 9:18 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.