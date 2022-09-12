Kennywood receives award after restoring famed Kangaroo ride

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Kennywood received the Publisher's Pick Renaissance Award at the 2022 Golden Ticket Awards after the park worked to restore the fan-favorite Kangaroo attraction. The ride reopened this spring.

"It's an honor for our entire team to receive this Golden Ticket Award for the renewed Kangaroo," said Kennywood General Manager Mark Pauls. "Our thanks go out to Amusement Today for the recognition, Premier Rides for their expertise in making the dream of restoring the ride a reality, and most of all, to our guests for their feedback and engagement that inspired us to bring Kangaroo bouncing back," Pauls said.

The Kangaroo debuted in 1962 and quickly became a fan favorite for its simple fun and appeal to a wide range of visitors, a press release said. The ride inspired the introduction of park mascot Kenny Kangaroo and was the last ride of its kind in the world when it was retired after the 2020 season.

Kennywood responded to guest pleas for its return by partnering with Premier Rides to modernize and restore the ride, enhancing it with new theming, lighting, and a dedicated logo for the first time ever, the release added.

"The return of the Kangaroo is nothing less than extraordinary," said Tim Baldwin, Golden Ticket Awards Communications Coordinator for Amusement Today. "Kennywood faced uphill odds in not only bringing it back but to make it look brand new — this shows an authentic dedication to the fans as well as the long, rich history the park is known for," Baldwin added.

The Kangaroo was also the runner-up for "Best New Attraction Installation," placing second behind EPCOT's Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, per the release.