Kennywood asking guests to add more time for travel amid Parkway East closure

The Parkway East closure that begins on Friday at 9 p.m. and will be in place for 25 days is going to cause thousands of drivers to have to take alternate routes to their destinations.

That includes one of Pittsburgh's most popular summer destinations, Kennywood.

The amusement park is hopeful that with local detours in place, they won't be heavily impacted by the closure, but they still have a special way to get around it.

While it's no doubt the park will be caught in the vortex of the closure, it's just another example of how drivers will have to adjust as they navigate the detours.

"We do suggest that guests and our hosts prepare a little more time for travel," said Taylor Bulischeck, marketing director.

The extra time is key, because just like you, thousands of others will have to get familiar with different ways to get where they're going.

"Kennywood is still very easily accessible via 376 westbound, Exit 77, and eastbound Exit 74," Bulischeck added.

To put that in a little more context, check out the graphic below.

How to get to Kennywood during the Parkway East closure while traveling west KDKA

The detour to Kennywood from the east. KDKA

"Plan a little bit ahead for extended travel times," Bulischeck said.

Kennywood said they're in peak season with extended hours, as well as drone shows, so they're hoping visitors plan accordingly and still come to the park.

"We anticipate business as normal; we have a lot of fun and exciting things coming up in July, so we don't anticipate a huge impact to business," Bulischeck said.

The closure begins on Friday at 9 p.m. and is expected to last 25 days. No matter where you're planning to travel, it's highly recommended to know the detours before you go.