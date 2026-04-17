Kennywood celebrating milestone anniversaries for rides ahead of park's opening weekend

Kennywood will be opening for the 2026 season this weekend and celebrating major milestones for two of the park's iconic rides.

Lynsey Winters, communications director for the park, said that it's like a "mini city" at Kennywood as preparations are underway to get things ready for the opening weekend of the season.

"We see the carpenters, the maintenance team, the food and beverage team, everybody just gearing up for a great opening season and we're really looking forward to kicking off with those major ride anniversaries and all the events still to come for the year," Winters said.

25 years of the Phantom's Revenge at Kennywood

The Phantom's Revenge turns 25 years old this year and to celebrate the milestone, the park said that guests will notice several updates to the coaster that is the fastest in Pennsylvania.

The coaster's loading platform has had most of its decking replaced along with new signage, new automatic gates, and upgraded fencing. The Phantom's Revenge cars will feature new logos this season marking the 25 years of "legendary thrills" the coaster has provided.

The Phantom's Revenge at Kennywood is turning 25 years old this year as the park is opening for the season this weekend. Kennywood Park

The 25th anniversary of the Phantom's Revenge isn't the only milestone for one of the park's ride, however, as the Whip is turning 100 years old this year.

The Whip turns 100 years old at Kennywood

The Whip was manufactured in New York and is the last remaining 16-car model of its kind in all of the United States. The ride used to located near where the Thunderbolt is currently located and has been moved to different locations throughout the park over the last several decades.

Kennywood is celebrating its 100th year for The Whip, the park's oldest ride, known for travelling an elliptical track that sends cars "whipping" around the bends at both ends of the course. Kennywood Park

To celebrate the anniversary of the Whip, the park said that the ride had some new painting work done over the offseason, including new logos on the cars commemorating the 100th anniversary.

New food options are coming to Kennywood this season

A new location called Centennial Grill, located near The Whip, will bring cheesesteaks back to Kennywood.

A new ice cream stand called the Big Dipper, which pays tribute to the Dipper roller coaster's run from 1948 to 1984, will serve up a variety of flavors next to Noah's Ark.

The park will have several Potato Patch-inspired menu items available during its new Celebrate Kennywood weekends.

A pulled pork loaded baked potato is among the new food offerings at Kennywood this year during the park's Celebrate Kennywood weekends, which run from the beginning of the season through May 10. Kennywood Park

The items will include a pulled pork loaded baked potato, a sweet potato ice cream sundae, loaded maple cinnamon sweet potato waffle fries, and a buffalo pierogi flatbread.