Kennywood's new sister park Dollywood shares vision after acquisition

If it ain't broke, don't fix it. That's what the vice president of marketing for Dollywood said after its parent company acquired Kennywood.

Dollywood is gearing up for its 40th anniversary. What began as a small roadside attraction in 1961 has grown into a world-class theme park nestled on 165 acres in the Great Smoky Mountains.

Herschend, which co-owns Dollywood with Dolly Parton, recently acquired Palace Entertainment's 24 U.S. parks, including Kennywood, Sandcastle and Idlewild & SoakZone.

At Kennywood, Herschend said this season will be business as usual as the new ownership focuses on employees first. Pete Owens, Dollywood's vice president of marketing, said Herschend is focused on both guests and employees, which the company calls "hosts."

"I think the things that folks in Pittsburgh and around western Pennsylvania should understand is that this is a storytelling company. This is a company that is really focused on not only the guests but the hosts, so the folks that are part now of the Herschend family," Owens said.

Kennywood was a family business for more than 100 years until Palace Entertainment bought it in 2007. It will return to family ownership under Herschend, which is the world's largest family-held themed attractions company.

"If there are things that aren't broke, you don't fix them," Owens said. "And Kennywood is one of my favorite parks in the world. I've been to Idlewild many times, I've been to Sandcastle, I'm kind of a theme park geek, and those are great parks."

While Dollywood celebrates 40 years, Kennywood is in the midst of its 127th season. Kennywood may have new owners, but Owens says the park's history isn't going anywhere.

"Certainly, the history in Pittsburgh with Kennywood is something that we as Herschend Family are going to want to continue to celebrate as the new stewards of that park," Owens said.