Kennywood closing Racer early for new paint job

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) - Summer is almost over, and it's last call for fans of the Racer at Kennywood.

Kennywood is closing the 95-year-old wooden coaster early this season on Saturday for a full-scale repaint.

The Phantom's Revenge, Thunderbolt and Jack Rabbit all received new paint jobs earlier this year as part of Kennywood's 125th season celebration.

Saturday is the last day of Kennywood's summer season. It's also first responder day, where police, fire, military, veterans and EMS can get in for free and buy discounted tickets for family and friends.

Phantom Fall Fest kicks off at the park on Sept. 24.