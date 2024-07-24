Kennywood closes the Racer for one day after viral photo shows concrete blocks holding up coaster

The Racer at Kennywood closes for one day after viral photo shows concrete blocks holding up coaster

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) -- The Racer at Kennywood was closed on Wednesday after a photo showing part of the roller coaster seemingly propped up on concrete blocks went viral.

The Department of Agriculture said it heard the concerns and sent an inspector to the park on Tuesday.

"The inspection revealed that the support in question was not the primary structural support, but instead provided back-up support only. As a result, the department determined the ride was safe for operation, and recommended minor, non-structural modifications," the department said.

Kennywood closed the ride temporarily so modifications could be made, the department said. Crews could be seen working underneath the tracks on Wednesday afternoon.

"It's great that they're working on it, that means there is an issue that they're addressing most likely," said Mark Sipos from Keystone Structural Solutions.

Kennywood released a statement, confirming that work was being done: "A non-structural enhancement under the station is being made and the ride will reopen tomorrow."

Sipos, a structural engineer, went into the park with KDKA-TV on Wednesday to get a look after seeing the photo. Sipos said the picture immediately raised concerns about the century-old coaster's integrity.

"One column in particular that's not attached doesn't mean the ride is in imminent danger of collapse but what it does mean is that the other supporting elements probably are taking additional forces and loads that they possibly weren't intending on taking," Sipos said.

Kennywood officials said safety is their top priority and that all rides are inspected daily as mandated by state requirements.