Photo appears to show 2 concrete blocks holding up part of Kennywood roller coaster

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) — A photo of the Racer roller coaster at Kennywood circulating on social media has park-goers concerned for their safety.

The photo appears to show two concrete blocks holding up a part of the roller coaster's track. When KDKA-TV showed the photo to people going into the park on Tuesday, they were stunned.

"People's safety is at risk, and I'm definitely going to be letting my family members know not to ride the Racer," Dorian Pirl of West Mifflin said.

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture's Division of Amusement Rides and Attractions is responsible for ensuring all rides in the state meet stringent safety requirements. According to its website, the Racer was inspected on July 20. The picture was taken two days later by a park-goer and posted to Facebook.

"The engineers are responsible for the park and basically their butts are on the line for it," Jim Durant of Blairsville said. "If something bad happens, the park is liable for it all."

KDKA-TV sent the picture to Kennywood officials and pushed them for answers, asking if the concrete blocks meet those safety standards. In a statement, Kennywood said, "The safety of our attractions is our top priority. All rides at the park are inspected daily by Pennsylvania-certified state inspectors before opening so that they may be enjoyed safely by all guests."

"Are you going to let your kids ride today?" KDKA-TV asked a park-goer on Tuesday.

"The Racer, we'll think about that another day. Let it get fixed," one man said.

KDKA-TV sent the picture to the Department of Agriculture to find out what it has to say but never heard back.