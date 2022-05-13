Kenny Pickett headlines first day of Steelers rookie minicamp

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- All eyes were on Kenny Pickett on Friday's first day of rookie minicamp.

The Steelers first-round draft pick -- the only quarterback selected in the first round of last month's NFL Draft -- told reporters afterward that he's not necessarily coming in cold to a brand new offense.

The former University of Pittsburgh quarterback played under quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator Shawn Watson for two years in college. Watson's playbook was influenced by that of his predecessor Matt Canada, who is now the Steelers offensive coordinator.

"I feel pretty good with what we have so far," he said after his first workout at the UPMC Sports Complex.

KDKA-TV's Rich Walsh reported that Pickett said he is dedicating himself to learning the playbook, adding that coach Mike Tomlin has praised the new quarterback's work ethic, saying Pickett is not a "clock puncher."

Pickett will compete with veteran backup Mason Rudolph and free-agent acquisition Mitch Trubisky for the starting job. The position was left vacant by the retirement of Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger, who has offered to help Pickett.

"He said he's always there for me if I have any questions or (need) advice," Pickett said. "He's a guy that I definitely will use as a resource in these coming weeks here."

The Steelers open their season at reigning AFC Champion and AFC North rival Cincinnati on Sept.11. Click here for their full schedule.