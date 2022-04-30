Watch CBS News

Steelers first-round pick Kenny Pickett takes in a day at Kennywood

By Pat Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) - Go ahead, you can make the pun - on Saturday in West Mifflin, it was "Kenny"wood!

The Steelers' first-round pick was at the amusement park as part of his "welcome back" tour of Pittsburgh.

He got the full experience, taking a ride on the Steel Curtain inside of Steelers Country.

Along with going for a spin on the Steelers-inspired coaster, he took in the sights, including snapping a picture with Kenny Kangaroo and Cowboy Joe!

Kenny Pickett with Cowboy Joe Kennywood Park
Kenny Pickett with Kenny Kangaroo Kennywood Park

Most importantly, it's not a trip to Kennywood without Potato Patch fries!

Kenny Pickett carrying a tray of Potato Patch fries. Kennywood Park

Maybe not the best food once the season starts, but we'll give him a pass this time.

First published on April 30, 2022 / 3:58 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

