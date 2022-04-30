Steelers first-round pick Kenny Pickett takes in a day at Kennywood
WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) - Go ahead, you can make the pun - on Saturday in West Mifflin, it was "Kenny"wood!
The Steelers' first-round pick was at the amusement park as part of his "welcome back" tour of Pittsburgh.
He got the full experience, taking a ride on the Steel Curtain inside of Steelers Country.
Along with going for a spin on the Steelers-inspired coaster, he took in the sights, including snapping a picture with Kenny Kangaroo and Cowboy Joe!
Most importantly, it's not a trip to Kennywood without Potato Patch fries!
Maybe not the best food once the season starts, but we'll give him a pass this time.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.