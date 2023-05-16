Kelly Lazzara appointed as new President of Oakland Catholic High School

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Bishop David Zubik has appointed a new President for Oakland Catholic High School.

Kelly Lazzara, a native of Western Pennsylvania, will become the new President, effective on July 1.

Prior to this appointment, she served as the Superintendent of Schools for the Diocese of Richmond.

"Our Catholic school administrators are witnesses, in word and deed, to the Divine Teacher, Jesus Christ and share a commitment to the fostering of the Catholic mission and identity of each school," said Bishop David Zubik. "I know that you likewise, understand the importance of forming young women in the faith and guiding them to excel in service and leadership. May the Lord, in His goodness, continue to bless you as you begin this new role."

In her new role, Lazzara will be responsible for development, fundraising, and financial management of the school and will work with the school principal, who will manage the day-to-day operations.

"I am truly honored and humbled to be appointed the new President of Oakland Catholic High School," Lazzara said. "My primary goal will be to foster the strong tradition of educating young women in spirituality, scholarship, and service. I look forward to meeting everyone and fully immersing myself in the OC community. Go Eagles!"