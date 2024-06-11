We're currently in a stretch of the 100 deadliest days of the year for teen drivers. Here's how you can help keep them safe.

Keeping your teen driver safe on the road

Keeping your teen driver safe on the road

Keeping your teen driver safe on the road

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Summer can be a wonderful time for young people -- but it's also the most dangerous.

The deadliest 100 days of the year for teenage drivers stretches from now through Labor Day.

John Shumway is here with what families can do to keep young people safe.

According to the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, new teen drivers and three times more likely than an adult to be involved in a deadly crash.

The sun is shining. School is out. The air is crisp. And a young person's driving diligence drifts.

AAA says that 30% of teen driving deaths involve speed and Jim Clair of Ultimate Defense Driving says that good parental modeling is key.

"If you're a parent that goes 5,6,8,9 miles an hour over the speed means that young person is going to do the exact same thing," Clair said. "They're born and raised with seat belts all their lives, but some there's a disconnect when they get their licenses are not wearing the seat belts."

Then there are the distraction factors.

"With them (teen drivers), it's immense," Clair said. "Cell phones are the biggest thing."

Other distractions can include passengers in the car.

"if you have one young person driving the vehicle with three other young friends inside that vehicle, the chances of having a crash go up 62%," Clair said.

Clair says that parents need to set the rules and watch what your young person does.

"Watch your young person get out of the house, walk over to the car and see what the first thing that they do is," Clair said. "The first thing you should be doing is buckling and seatbelt."

Clair says setting rules are pointless unless they're enforced and don't be afraid to take the keys, even if that means you need to play taxi driver.