KDKA's Royce Jones among 13 distinguished alumni honored by New Kensington-Arnold School District

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The New Kensington-Arnold School District is launching a new recognition program honoring accomplished former students, including KDKA's own Royce Jones.

The Tribune-Review reports that 13 honorees were chosen by a committee of community members and school district officials.

All honorees will be featured on a plaque and on the district's website.

A special recognition ceremony could be held this fall. 

First published on April 11, 2023 / 1:57 AM

