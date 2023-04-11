KDKA's Royce Jones among 13 distinguished alumni honored by New Kensington-Arnold School District
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The New Kensington-Arnold School District is launching a new recognition program honoring accomplished former students, including KDKA's own Royce Jones.
The Tribune-Review reports that 13 honorees were chosen by a committee of community members and school district officials.
All honorees will be featured on a plaque and on the district's website.
A special recognition ceremony could be held this fall.
