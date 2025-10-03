Spooky season kicks off around the Pittsburgh area | KDKA Weekend Planner

We've made it to the weekend, and we've made it to October, so if you're looking for a spooky season couple of days - we've got you covered.

Freeport Halloween Carnival

It's the return of the Freeport Halloween Carnival this weekend.

Head on down to Second Street Friday through Sunday for food, rides, games, live music, magic tricks, and plenty of vendor booths.

There will also be some trick-or-treating.

It's free and family-friendly.

For the full hours and details, check out this link.

Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Church Craft and Vendor Fall Show

Of course, fall means more than just spookiness; it means arts and crafts!

In North Huntingdon, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church is hosting its craft and vendor fall show.

It goes from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the church on Leger Road.

Brighton Heights House Tour

You can find your muse for some fall home decorating inspiration at the 19th annual Brighton Heights House Tour.

You'll be able to take a tour of nine private homes as well as small businesses with a Halloween flair.

We're talking Martha Stewart fall chic, and not scare house.

In addition to the tours, there will be live music, food trucks, and plenty of fun at Legion Park.

It goes from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday.

The Brighton Heights Citizens Federation has the details right here.

Fall Fleatique on the Mon

If you're looking for some shopping, there's plenty to be had.

Monongahela hosts the Fall Fleatique on the Mon!

It's the beloved fall street sale that takes place on Main Street.

The rain or shine event goes from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Visit Washington County for all the information you need at this link.

Hello Kitty Truck comes to Pittsburgh

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is rolling into the Pittsburgh area this weekend.

It's bringing its U.S. tour to Ross Park Mall on Saturday.

The truck is celebrating its 10th anniversary, as well as Hello Kitty's 50th.

The roving store will have 50th anniversary Hello Kitty gear.

It will be parked by the Cheesecake Factory and LL Bean from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Get the details here.

Rocktoberfest 2025

Finally, the South Side Works is hosting Rocktoberfest 2025.

Beers of the Burgh and Zero Fossil Energy are teaming up to take Oktoberfest to the next level.

The free, family-friendly music festival is happening at the town square in South Side Works from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m.

There will be music, craft beer, cocktails, food, dancing, and so much more.

You can find the full rundown of events on Facebook.