Pumpkins, costumes, and spooky birds | KDKA Weekend Planner

The weekend is here, and the fall fun in western Pennsylvania is in full swing. The best part - it's family-friendly, so let's dive in!

Monster Pumpkins Festival

We begin in the Strip District with the Pittsburgh Monster Pumpkins Festival.

It features giant pumpkin displays, pumpkin carvings, pumpkin drops, arts and crafts, horse-drawn carriage rides, and so much more.

The event is free to check out, and it takes place Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the Stacks at 3 Crossings.

Check out the details right here.

Punkin Chunkin' at Hartwood Acres

The pumpkins will be flying at Hartwood Acres on Saturday!

Punkin' Chunkin is taking place from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Pumpkins will be getting launched across the amphitheater field from a full-sized trebuchet - think a massive slingshot.

You can learn more on the Allegheny County website at this link.

Bark or Treat

Meanwhile, if flying pumpkins aren't your thing, at the same time at Harwood Acres, it's their annual Bark or Treat.

People are invited to dress their dogs up in Halloween costumes and search for hidden tennis balls throughout the park. The reward for the good boys and girls: prizes!

It goes from noon until 2 p.m. on Saturday, and it is free. You can get the details at the link above.

Pittsburgh Playhouse Fall Fest

The Pittsburgh Playhouse is playing host to a fall fest.

You'll be able to enjoy food, drinks, games, arts and crafts, and plenty of offerings from local vendors.

Of course, there will be live performances, but those will require a ticket.

It happens this weekend and again next week from Thursday through Sunday.

Point Park University has the information on its website here.

Owl-O-Ween

It's Owl-O-Ween at the National Aviary, and you and your kids can meet the Aviary's owls, get some sweet Halloween treats, take part in a costume fashion show, play games, and make some arts and crafts.

Owl-O-Ween takes place both this weekend and next, and it's included in general admission tickets.

You can see the details on the Aviary's calendar at this link.