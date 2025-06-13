Bubble gum records, Jeeps, and craft beer | KDKA Weekend Planner

The weekend is here, and we've got a little something for everyone, whether it's going for world records, hopping in the jeep, or enjoying a cold one, there's plenty to do!

14th Annual Bantam Jeep Heritage Festival

Let's begin in Butler with the 14th annual Bantam Jeep Heritage Festival.

There will be around 1,000 Jeeps parked along Main Street beginning on Friday. Jeep owners will be able to participate in trail rides, races, and a poker run.

They can also check out the Jeep playground.

It runs until Sunday afternoon, and you can learn more here.

Greensburg goes for a "gummy" record

On Saturday, Greensburg is on a mission, and they're looking for help.

The city will be attempting to break the world record for the most people blowing chewing gum bubbles at once!

The current record stands at 881 people, and Greensburg isn't just looking to break it; they're looking to shatter it, calling for 1,200 participants.

So make sure your jaw is warmed up because the attempt will happen promptly at noon on South Pennsylvania Avenue. Once the fire whistle blows, people will start.

Check out the details on their website at this link.

Greensburg Craft Beer Festival

After blowing some bubbles, you can stick around for the fourth annual Greensburg Craft Beer Festival.

More than 20 local breweries and food vendors will be part of the festival, and there will be yard games and live music.

Tickets can be purchased on the festival's website. It's happening at Saint Clair Park from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m.