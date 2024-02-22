KDKA-TV's 'Pittsburgh Today Live' raises more than $150,000 for Dollar Energy Fund

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - KDKA-TV announced today that its Cool Down for Warmth telethon event on Pittsburgh Today Live raised a grand total of $150,050 to provide relief to local families struggling through the cold winter months without utilities.

"In the 10th year of the Cool Down for Warmth, and the third year in a row of the fundraiser being held exclusively on PTL, the community of Southwestern Pennsylvania has stepped up for their neighbors in need to provide utility assistance to approximately 417 local families," said Chris Cotugno, KDKA-TV president and general manager.

"Imagine heading into a Southwestern Pennsylvania winter wondering 'Will I make it through,'" said Chad Quinn, Dollar Energy Fund chief executive officer. "Thanks to the kindness of our sponsors, partners and most of all those individuals who contributed, this is no longer a reality for hundreds of families."

The special episode of PTL, which aired on February 1 on KDKA-TV and streamed simultaneously on CBS News Pittsburgh, dedicated its entire hour to the Cool Down for Warmth event by broadcasting outside, live from the Dollar Energy Ice Desk.