KDKA-TV's Free Care Fund Telethon

Since 1954, KDKA-TV has partnered with UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh to help support the hospital's Free Care Fund with our annual Free Care Fund Telethon during the holiday season. And since 2020, we've hosted a Christmas In July telethon on Pittsburgh Today Live as a way to kick the holiday campaign into high gear. The Free Care Fund was established in 1890 when the hospital first opened its doors. The hospital's founders wanted a way to make sure that no child is ever denied medical care, regardless of their family's ability to pay.

Over the past 133 years, the Free Care Fund has helped countless children and their families. And in the nearly 70 years that KDKA-TV has been a part of this worthwhile cause, we have helped to raise close to $70 million for the fund.

But we couldn't do it without your generous donations year after year. Please join us in helping to keep the Free Care Fund at UPMC Children's going by making a donation to help children and their families in need not have to worry about how they're going to have to pay their medical bills. Do it for the kids!