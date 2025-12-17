4-year-old Liam was born prematurely with a severe brain bleed. He's alive today thanks to UPMC Children's Hospital.

The Free Care Fund at UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh ensures no child is denied medical care. And every year since 1954, KDKA-TV has helped raise money for the Free Care Fund with our annual holiday telethon.

This week, as we get ready for our 72nd annual telethon, we want you to meet some of the children who are alive today thanks to the care they received at UPMC Children's.

Among them is 4-year-old Liam Walls of Observatory Hill.

"Pretty quickly into the pregnancy, there were some complications that had developed. So, we kind of knew ahead of time it was going to be somewhat of a bumpy ride," said Liam's mother, Betsy Shields.

But she and Liam's father, Justin Walls, were not prepared for just how bumpy it would become.

"Nobody goes into parenthood expecting to face the worst-case scenario," Justin said.

At just 23 weeks, Betsy was admitted to UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital and told she'd be hospitalized for the remainder of her pregnancy.

They had no idea that the pregnancy would last just three more days.

Justin said, "It just felt like an avalanche of the next worst-case scenario after the next worst-case scenario."

On May 8, 2021, just shy of six months into the pregnancy, Betsy delivered twins, Liam and Levi.

So, we knew that they had quite a fight ahead of them," Betsy said.

Three days later, Levi passed away.

Justin said, "It's breaking to the soul."

On the same day, they also found out Liam had a grade-four brain bleed, the worst one can have.

"So, it's kind of been this constant struggle of being present for Liam but trying to find the space to grieve Levi as well," Betsy said.

Justin added, "It was just really tough to come to grips with, and it still is to this day."

Liam was eventually transferred to UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh. He spent a total of five months in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

Betsy said, "In his case, with the grade four, the bleeding is called interventricular hemorrhage. So, we all have these ventricles that are inside our brains that fill with just cerebral spinal fluid. But with this, the blood collects there and then extends into the outlying brain tissue. Also, with that, they worry that because it shouldn't be there, the blood could clot and essentially block the cerebrospinal fluid from draining from the brain, which can develop into hydrocephalus. And that is exactly what happened with Liam," she added, "so, we knew going forth he most likely would have developmental delays. We didn't know how severe yet. And even so, there are things like early intervention and therapies that can help."

Liam underwent surgeries while in the hospital and eventually got to go home on Sept. 13, two weeks after his original due date.

Betsy said, "And then in October, he ended up having to get a shunt placed to help drain that buildup of fluid in his brain."

For Liam, that shunt is a lifeline, which he'll live with for the rest of his life.

"If he didn't have it, he would not be with us right now," she added.

Betsy and Justin have spent the last four years watching Liam grow and learn, all while navigating challenges that most other children don't face.

Betsy is a NICU nurse and thought she understood those challenges.

"Until you live it, you don't know what it's really going to be like," she said.

They've found a huge support at UPMC Children's, especially with the hospital's Supportive Care Team.

Justin said, "The Supportive Care group has really been there as guardian angels to sort of navigate us through all these challenges."

The team serves as a liaison between doctors and families, especially for those whose children have complex conditions.

"They've sort of explained everything in a way that Betsy and I were able to digest," he added.

Liam is now in his second year of preschool and living up to the meaning of his name.

Betsy said, "It means strong-willed warrior."

And while he's continuing to learn, he's also teaching his parents.

"All of this, the past four years, has really given me an appreciation for everything. The good and the bad. The big and the small. Because the time is fleeting and it's precious," Justin said.

Besty added, "He has taught us a ton about life and how fragile it is.

Fragile yet precious. Just like Liam.

And now is your chance to help kids just like Liam. Please join us this Thursday, Dec. 18, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. and donate to the Free Care Fund. Your donations help thousands of local children and their families every year, and we couldn't do it without you.