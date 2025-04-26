KDKA-TV's Talk Pittsburgh team collects diapers, feminine hygiene products during diaper drive

Members of KDKA-TV's Talk Pittsburgh team collected diapers and feminine hygiene products on Saturday.

They hosted a diaper drive with the Western Pennsylvania Diaper Bank at the Walmart in Cranberry Township.

It was an early rise in the rain for a good cause.

"People who are struggling with all the prices going up and everything, it's really needed," Kara Patrick said.

She and others know how expensive diapers can be. But they also know the power of community.

KDKA-TV's Heather Abraham has seen it before. She once asked for, and received, droves of diapers for her birthday.

"And I thought, if we could do this with a small gathering of people, imagine what we could do if we had KDKA country behind us," Abraham, co-host of Talk Pittsburgh and Pittsburgh Today Live, said.

So the talk team found an organization to amplify that outreach.

"We started out in 2012 – handing out diapers to families in need," Cathy Battle, Western Pennsylvania Diaper Bank executive director and co-founder, said.

And 13 years later, Battle and her husband continue that mission.

"One in two families in our community struggle to provide diapers for their babies," she said.

If you didn't get a chance to donate on Saturday, you can donate on the diaper bank's website. You can also go to its warehouse in Point Breeze.