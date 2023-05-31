KDKA-TV takes home several wins at 2023 Golden Quill Awards

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Congratulations are in order for several of our own here at KDKA-TV for picking up wins at the annual Golden Quill Awards hosted by the Western Pennsylvania Press Club!

The winners of the 59th annual awards were announced on Tuesday night at the Rivers Casino.

The following productions and individuals were announced as winners:

KDKA's 'Loss of a Legend: The Death of Franco Harris' won for Excellence in Broadcast Journalism In Breaking News.

KDKA's sports team also won Excellence in Sports for 'The Immaculate Reflection,' our special on Franco Harris. That production also won the Marie Torre Memorial Award.

'Hope & Healing: The Impact of the Free Care Fund' won for Excellence in Health and Medical Journalism.

Jennifer Borasso, along with KDKA photojournalists Bryce Lutz, Jeremy Stockdill, and Gerome Williams won for Excellence in Investigative Reporting for reports on Greene County 911 dispatchers charged with failing to send aid to a dying woman.