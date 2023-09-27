KDKA-TV hosts Allegheny County executive debate between Sara Innamorato and Joe Rockey

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - KDKA-TV is set to host the debate for Allegheny County chief executive featuring candidates Sara Innamorato and Joe Rockey on KDKA-TV prior to the Nov. 7 election.

The debate will be moderated by KDKA-TV news anchor Ken Rice with questions coming from panelists including KDKA-TV money & politics editor Jon Delano, KDKA-TV director of community impact Lisa Smith and Lori Moran from the East Liberty Chamber of Commerce.

Candidates will be asked challenging questions about the hot topics and issues affecting the lives of residents in Allegheny County. The next chief executive will be responsible for a total budget of over $3 billion, at a time when the county has lost jobs and people. Both candidates will be given an opportunity to make a closing statement on why each should be elected as the county's top official.

It will air at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 28 on KDKA-TV and CBS News Pittsburgh.