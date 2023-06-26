KDKA-TV and CBS News Pittsburgh to air 'Steel City High School Football Showcase' this fall

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Beginning this fall, KDKA-TV will air local high school football Friday nights at 7 p.m., on its sister-station, Pittsburgh's CW, beginning Aug. 25, with simultaneous streaming on CBS News Pittsburgh and KDKA.com.

Presented by UPMC Sports Medicine, the 10-week Steel City High School Football Showcase, will feature the best teams and rivalries from across the region.

"We are excited to have high school football back on WPCW," said KDKA-TV President and General Manager Chris Cotugno, "And look forward to bringing some of the area's best teams to our local communities."

"UPMC Sports Medicine treats hundreds of high-school athletes throughout the region and we take great pride in being a part of the Steel City High School Football Showcase", said Brian Hagen, administrator and vice president of UPMC Sports Medicine and the UPMC Rehabilitation Institute. "We are excited to be a part of an ongoing commitment with KDKA-TV to youth sports in western Pennsylvania."

The Steel City High School Football Showcase will be hosted by play-by-play veteran Matt Farago, with color analyst and sideline reporters to be determined.

The broadcasts will be produced by JRM Video Production, a Pittsburgh-based video production company specializing in live sports.

Here is the 10-week Steel City High School Football Showcase schedule: