How KDKA Turkey Fund and Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank help fight hunger

Thanksgiving is Nov. 26. That might sound like an eternity from now, but for people struggling to put food on the table, it's a worrisome deadline. That's why every year we ask, and you so generously answer our call to help our neighbors by donating to the KDKA Turkey Fund.

And the need this year is just as great as ever. These days, our money doesn't go as far as it used to.

"With the economy the way that it is and all of the things that are happening, you know we all are stretching our dollars. And some of us unfortunately don't have enough dollars to stretch," said Charlese McKinney, the chief program officer at the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank.

According to Feeding America, the cost of food has gone up 33% in the last seven years, and many people simply can't afford it. The group's most recent statistics show one in seven Pennsylvanians currently needs help putting food on the table.

That's why more people are turning to the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank and its more than 1,000 partners for help.

McKinney said, "If you are unable to put food in your cupboards, if you are running low, we are here to help you. We have a wonderful army of organizations that are connecting with our neighbors."

In the last year, the Food Bank helped 300,000 local families get food. It's the equivalent of 53,000,000 meals.

"Hunger is not acceptable at all," said McKinney.

That's why the Food Bank also works to break the stigma of who is food insecure. They say it's no longer a problem just for people who are out of work or those who live on fixed or low incomes.

They say it's a problem that touches every community. That means there's quite possibly someone on your street who can't afford food regularly.

McKinney said, "So, it is people who are really working hard and really trying hard to make ends meet, but it's just been difficult and, in some cases, impossible."

As we approach the holiday season, where shared meals with family and friends are the centerpiece of so many memories, it's your donations to the KDKA Turkey Fund that can make those memories happen.

"You are doing so much more than just providing dollars. You are providing hope. You are providing those meals. You are providing an opportunity for families to gather and do all the things that other families are able to do who have the resources to do so," said McKinney.

It's a mission that began in 1982 with just $10 and has now helped thousands of local families over the past four and a half decades.

McKinney added, "I think it demonstrates that one ordinary action can make extraordinary things happen. And when the community is in trouble, the rest of the community just rises to the occasion."

While food insecurity is a challenge, the Food Bank says we can overcome it if we all work together.

McKinney said, "It is a challenge that is completely solvable, but it's not something that one entity, one organization or one person can do alone. So, there's something that each of us can do to support that, whether it is giving your dollars, giving your time, lending your voice, not making assumptions or preconceived notions, making it easier for people to access help, or helping people get connected. So, there's something that all of us can do to help our neighbors and lift one another up."

And now is your chance to help.

There are four ways to donate to the KDKA Turkey Fund.

You can go to any PNC Bank. If you donate in person, they'll match all donations, up to $100,000.

You can also text "KDTURKEY" to 50155.

You can donate online at kdkaturkeyfund.com

And we're also still accepting checks. Mail them to "PO Box Thanks, Pittsburgh, PA 15230."

From all of us at KDKA-TV, thank you!