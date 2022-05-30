KDKA team takes on the Murph Challenge to honor Lt. Michael Murphy

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Some KDKA team members took the time on Sunday to remember Lt. Michael Murphy, a fallen Navy SEAL.

It's called the Murph Challenge -- a workout done across the country each Memorial Day weekend.

KDKA's Briana Smith and Royce Jones were among other team members to partake in the challenge.

This is for you Lt. Michael Murphy, and the rest of our nation’s heroes who paid the ultimate sacrifice to defend our freedom.🇺🇸 Forever grateful❤️



“Greater love hath no man than to lay down his life for his brothers.” 💙 @MurphChallenge @KDKA #murphchallenge #memorialday pic.twitter.com/DDbHUPJebO — Briana Smith (@brianasmithnews) May 29, 2022

The workout consists of a 1 mile run, 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 squats, and another 1 mile run.