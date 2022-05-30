Watch CBS News
Local News

KDKA team takes on the Murph Challenge to honor Lt. Michael Murphy

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Some KDKA team members took the time on Sunday to remember Lt. Michael Murphy, a fallen Navy SEAL.

It's called the Murph Challenge -- a workout done across the country each Memorial Day weekend.

KDKA's Briana Smith and Royce Jones were among other team members to partake in the challenge.

The workout consists of a 1 mile run, 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 squats, and another 1 mile run.

First published on May 30, 2022 / 1:33 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.