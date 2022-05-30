KDKA team takes on the Murph Challenge to honor Lt. Michael Murphy
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Some KDKA team members took the time on Sunday to remember Lt. Michael Murphy, a fallen Navy SEAL.
It's called the Murph Challenge -- a workout done across the country each Memorial Day weekend.
KDKA's Briana Smith and Royce Jones were among other team members to partake in the challenge.
The workout consists of a 1 mile run, 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 squats, and another 1 mile run.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.