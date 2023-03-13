KDKA Links: March 13-19

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Find links to more information on stories featured on KDKA-TV News below.

Purina recalling several bags of dry dog food

This is an expansion of an earlier recall last month. For a list of affected products, click here.

BeyondMedShop recalling Vaunn Medical adult bed rails

The products are being recalled due to entrapment and choking hazards. A free repair will be offered in the coming months. Click here for more information.

Fantasia Trading recalling Anker power banks due to fire hazard

The company says the batteries can overheat, creating a power fire hazard. For a list of affected products, click here.

Stratford Care recalling Omega-3 supplements for cats and dogs

The recall impacts pills sold under dozens of brand names. Click here to determine if your pet's pills are impacted.