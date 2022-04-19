KDKA Links: April 18-24

Visit the links below for more information about stories featured on KDKA-TV News.

Yard Waste Collection And Mulch Giveaway

The city's Department of Public Works Environmental Services bureau will be doing a curbside collection of yard waste on Saturday, April 23. Yard waste must be placed at residents' usual trash/recycling spot by 6 a.m. Saturday, but should not be put out before Friday evening.

Leaves, grass and brush: Must be contained in brown paper bags and not weighing more than 35 pounds.

Branches: Must be bundled with fiber twine or natural rope, in branch widths no more than four inches in diameter, and no more than five feet in length.

No plastic bags, glass, rocks, blocks, bricks, dirt or gravel.

The mulch giveaway will be held Monday-Saturday, April 25-30, from dawn until dusk. Those interested must bring their own buckets, gloves and shovels.

The Pittsburgh Zoo Overflow Parking Lot (parking area to the right, please follow the signs)

7370 Baker Street

Pittsburgh, PA 15206

Quantity is limited and is expected to go quickly.

Registration Open For 1st Pirates Charities Family Walk

Allegheny Portage Railroad Seeking Volunteers

Inaugural Steel City Duck Derby Set For April 23

Thousands of rubber ducks will race across Lake Elizabeth in the Allegheny Commons Park April 23 in a ducky derby benefiting the Partners for Quality Foundation.

