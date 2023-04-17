KDKA Links: April 17-23

Watch CBS News
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Find links to more information on stories featured on KDKA-TV News below.  

Harrison, Tarentum, and Brackenridge holding first joint Earth Day cleanup event.

The event will be held on Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. and vests, gloves, and garbage bags will be provided.

To volunteer, contact the following individuals:

Harrison Township: Chuck Dizard - 724-681-3194
Tarentum Borough: Carrie Fox - 724-448-1470
Brackenridge Borough: Dino Lopreiato - 412-609-3969

