KDKA Links: April 17-23

Harrison, Tarentum, and Brackenridge holding first joint Earth Day cleanup event.
The event will be held on Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. and vests, gloves, and garbage bags will be provided.
To volunteer, contact the following individuals:
Harrison Township: Chuck Dizard - 724-681-3194
Tarentum Borough: Carrie Fox - 724-448-1470
Brackenridge Borough: Dino Lopreiato - 412-609-3969
