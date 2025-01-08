Out-of-state company accused of not maintaining Pittsburgh apartments where fire killed 2-year-old

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — In the wake of the tragic death of a 2-year-old girl in an apartment fire in Pittsburgh, KDKA Investigates has uncovered years of neglect by a company that owns dozens of complexes across the country, resulting in what Mayor Ed Gainey called "horrible" conditions.

Now, the community and leaders are calling for accountability and change.

Touring the Maple Ridge Apartments on Tuesday, Mayor Gainey heard the complaints from residents of rats and mice, no heat, falling plaster, and mold. These conditions came to light after a fatal fire on Dec. 27 that killed Praise Lemons.

"We've had a difficult time finding out who the ownership is," Gainey said on Tuesday. "We know the name, but it's the principals that we've been trying to get in touch with."

KDKA Investigates found the owner of the complex to be the Vitus Group, a Seattle-based company that owns 136 federally subsidized housing complexes across the country, drawing similar complaints of neglect.

"These folks are just making money hand over fist, federal tax dollars, and not doing their part in ensuring the most vulnerable in our society have adequate, comfortable living conditions," Pittsburgh City Councilman Khari Mosley said.

Vitus did not return phone calls or emails, but Councilman Mosley said it is one of several out-of-state real estate companies that take federal money and warehouse the poor.

Earlier this year, KDKA reported on another real estate company, NB Affordable. It owns the complaint-ridden Homewood House apartment building. In October, District Attorney Stephen Zappala filed charges against NB for conditions at the Mon View Heights housing complex in West Mifflin.

"Getting federal tax dollars and providing just horrible, horrible conditions for the residents who live in their facilities," Mosley said.

Vitus bought Maple Ridge in November 2022 promising to make major renovations, but residents said it has failed to make even minor repairs. Vitus employs a maintenance company, the New York-based MMS Group, which also did not return phone calls. Residents said the company is slow to respond to complaints.

"They are essentially taking public dollars and they have a duty to maintain these properties," U.S. Rep. Summer Lee said. "Everybody has a right to live in safe and sanitary housing."

Congresswoman Lee said she is on the trail of private real estate companies and private equity firms that she says use federal funds to prey on the poor. She is crafting legislation and wants to strengthen the oversight of the Department of Housing and Urban Development, which funds them.

"We want to strengthen HUD," Lee said. "Make sure HUD has the resources it needs to monitor this and to remedy it."

While Councilman Mosley says the city will look at any and all options, Congresswoman Lee says this is a main priority of hers, to rein in these companies by demanding accountability and change.