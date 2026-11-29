When you look online these days, a child's bicycle could cost you anywhere from $60 to upwards of $100, but to kids, a bike is more than just a toy.

That price point is often too much for many families, and Wheelz 2 Kids is a nonprofit making sure the kids can have some two-wheeled fun.

When Jamie Wyles took over The Medicine Shoppe, a pharmacy on Mount Washington, 14 years ago, he kept the tradition of donating to Stuff-A-Bus and Toys For Tots alive.

"It grew and grew in one year," he said. "I had a little bit of money left over from donations, so I ran to Walmart and bought like six bicycles."

That moment, and those six bicycles, sparked an idea.

"Joe Rewis, who is the owner of Brigham Tavern, and his wife, Jessica, I was talking to them, and I said, 'Hey, would you want to help me raise money?'" Wyles recalled.

It was money to buy and donate more bicycles, and it eventually turned into Wheelz 2 Kids.

"So, we partnered up that first year just to do something," he explained. "Two businesses up here trying to help out, and we ended up raising money and donating, I think, 48 bicycles."

Those 48 bikes turned into a launching point for the nonprofit, which focuses solely on donating bikes for children around the holidays. Now, for the last six years and counting, they've donated more than 200 bikes each year.

"We've grown a ton, and it's just Joe and I," Wyles said. "We rented a U-Haul, and I coordinate with the Walmart in Robison, who, by the way, are wonderful out there; they help us out."

They've provided so much help, along with the community, that one year, they needed four U-Hauls for all the bikes.

"[We] just basically go back-and-forth to Stuff-A-Bus with U-Hauls of bikes," Wyles said.

Wyles said that bikes are a first taste of freedom for kids, and seeing their eyes light up brings back memories of Christmases when he would get gifts such as a bike. Those bikes represent transportation, independence, and fun.

As a parent, Wyles said he wants more kids to experience those feelings on Christmas Day.

"Every dollar helps us, and that's just one more bike we can put under a tree and put a smile on a kid's face," he said. "It's growing, and we're hoping to just keep it moving."

You can help out Wheelz 2 Kids in a couple of different ways: you can donate online or in person at The Medicine Shoppe on Mount Washington.

The cut-off to donate is December 1, and then they'll bring the new bikes to donate at Stuff-A-Bus on Thursday, December 3.