KD Sunday Spotlight: Veterans Breakfast Club shows us the power of listening

By Briana Smith

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - In this week's KD Sunday Spotlight, we show you the power of listening.

Behind every veteran lies strength, sacrifice, and inspirational stories. 

The Veterans Breakfast Club gives people the chance to listen and learn from veterans of all ages and branches.

They share stories on a variety of topics from combat to life after the military. It also gives them a chance to connect with their fellow veterans and the community. 

Executive director Todd DePastino's love for history and vets led him to start the VBC in 2008.

DePastino hopes to create communities of listening around veterans, and people feel educated, healed and inspired.

DePastino said it's also another way to thank veterans for their service.

VBC has a happy hour every Monday night at 7 p.m. on Zoom for 90 minutes. 

On March 27th, veterans will talk about the Vietnam War and agent orange.

They also have in-person events.

On March 29th, VBC will be at the Heinz History Center from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. for Vietnam Veterans Day.

VBC also says they want to hear from veterans around the world, not just in our area.

For more information on how to get involved go to their website at this link. 

Briana Smith
Briana Smith - KDKA

Briana Smith joined KDKA in March 2021 as a morning reporter and weekend morning anchor. If Briana isn't reporting in the field or behind the desk, you can find her volunteering, exercising, traveling, or spending time with family and friends.

First published on March 26, 2023 / 9:35 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

