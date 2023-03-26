KD Sunday Spotlight: Veterans Breakfast Club shows us the power of listening

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - In this week's KD Sunday Spotlight, we show you the power of listening.

Behind every veteran lies strength, sacrifice, and inspirational stories.

The Veterans Breakfast Club gives people the chance to listen and learn from veterans of all ages and branches.

They share stories on a variety of topics from combat to life after the military. It also gives them a chance to connect with their fellow veterans and the community.

Executive director Todd DePastino's love for history and vets led him to start the VBC in 2008.

DePastino hopes to create communities of listening around veterans, and people feel educated, healed and inspired.

DePastino said it's also another way to thank veterans for their service.

VBC has a happy hour every Monday night at 7 p.m. on Zoom for 90 minutes.

On March 27th, veterans will talk about the Vietnam War and agent orange.

They also have in-person events.

On March 29th, VBC will be at the Heinz History Center from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. for Vietnam Veterans Day.

VBC also says they want to hear from veterans around the world, not just in our area.

For more information on how to get involved go to their website at this link.