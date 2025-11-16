The Gratitude Run in Peters Township is more than just a race, it's for a good cause | KD Sunday Spotlight

It started with a Thanksgiving Day run to raise money for a friend's husband with terminal cancer, but now "The Gratitude Run" is a formal 501©(3), helping families in our community.

Founder, Chris Weiss, said his friend, Jessica Smith's husband, was diagnosed with cancer, and a week after he passed, the community came together for a Thanksgiving morning 5K walk/run.

Runners get moving each year in the Gratitude Run Chris Weiss

With little expectation for that inaugural event in Peters Township, Weiss was surprised to see 300 people in the community show up.

Together, they raised about $100,000 for the Smith family.

"It makes you realize that you're not alone," Jessica Smith said. "I think that it's also important to recognize that everybody's going through something, and we may not always see it, but they need our help. So, to show up for our neighbors is really the most important thing we can do."

The Gratitude Run is in its third year now, and instead of helping financially support one family a year, it's expanded to two families experiencing health hardships related to cancer. Those families can then do whatever they want with the money, whether it goes towards college expenses, housing payments, or anything else.

Dozens get ready for the morning run! Chris Weiss

"We're trying to raise as much money as we possibly can," Weiss said.

Even though the run is in the South Hills, based in Peters Township, anyone is welcome to join.

This year's run starts at 9:00 on Thanksgiving morning, at 750 Bebout Road, Venetia, PA 15367.

You can nominate a family going through a hardship, donate, or register for the run at this link.