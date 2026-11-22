Twenty-four-year-old Emaad Khan immigrated with his family to the Pittsburgh area in 2010.

"I was born in Lahore, Pakistan, actually, and whenever I moved here, our family never had health insurance, so we never had a PCP or a dentist," said Khan.

After graduating from the University of Pittsburgh, he started to notice other families going without medical coverage too.

"Until later on in my life, when I started practicing EMS, during COVID, actually," he recalled.

At that moment, he said he knew he needed to act.

"My mom, I always grew up with her being very giving; it's just her personality," Khan said. "I think I inherited most of that from her."

He needed to fill a financial void, to give children the healthcare they need.

"Really meet them where they are and be like, look, we want to make your life easier; you tell us what you need," he explained. "We build this trust and transparency within the family, verify what they're going through, and get them help as soon as we can."

So over four years ago, he started the Spread the Love Projects. It's a nonprofit that alleviates the financial burdens associated with pediatric medical care. At the same time, it provides access to vital resources that support families' well-being, from cars to food, and more.

Cassie Nelson is an advisor for the nonprofit and also works as a Pittsburgh pediatrician.

"This is a great organization that is really helping the families that live amongst us, our friends or family, and doing so in such creative and amazing ways," she said. "Families have some tough decisions in our lives and really tough times, and when someone like Spread the Love Projects and Emaad can help take care of some of that financial burden. It makes them able to focus on the care of their child and being a team member, and getting their child feeling better."

Getting help feeling better since Khan approached her, at only 19 years old.

"I was just a college student with the awareness, the compassion and the drive to start this," said Nelson.

And that passion moved forward with over $30,000 donated to UPMC Children's Hospital.

Events with the Steelers, Jaquan Brisker, whom they teamed up with for a back-to-school initiative.

"So, we both went to high school together, so we met at the high school," said Khan.

Beyond the nearly 2,300 families helped, Khan is in medical school to save lives firsthand.

"Because being in medicine only helps me get better at knowing the factors and systemic challenges that exist to improve people's lives," he said.

It's lessons he uses from the hospital to Spread the Love and help our Pittsburgh children through philanthropic work.

Right now, the nonprofit is raising $100,000 in 100 days. It's also launching its own impact lab to research how Spread the Love Projects' work is making a difference and help other organizations follow in its nonprofit's footsteps.

For more information, and to get involved, click here.