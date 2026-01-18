A vision to help seniors on the move came to life with Safe Moves for Seniors | KD Sunday Spotlight

In today's Sunday Spotlight, we share how a local nonprofit is helping seniors move to safer housing, for free.

It's called Safe Moves for Seniors, and it started with Jill Yesko Diana's vision. She's a Pennsylvania native who's helped people in Pittsburgh and the surrounding area downsize their homes for more than twenty years.

The nonprofit started about three and a half years ago, with a mission to make sure anyone without the financial resources to move, for any reason, will not be denied services. That includes packaging, transportation, and unpacking.

Safe Moves for Seniors helps choose qualified and affordable moving companies and third-party services.

The nonprofit also helps supervise all elements of the move and helps pack for the recipients who need help.

Yesko Diana said it started with her other company, Discover Organizing. She said she got so many calls with requests to help with moving that it motivated her to work for this nonprofit.

"It's a very stressful time. They didn't have any money for a moving truck; they didn't have much stuff; and some of their furniture frankly wasn't in great shape," said Yesko Diana.

She said they partnered with furniture banks, started asking for donations, and wrote grants. She went on to say, "There is probably nothing more rewarding that I have done in my entire life than help someone make a transition."

They help in a safe way, she said, "where we make sure they're moving into buildings that have heat and access to food, and people that they're used to seeing in their religious communities."

They're providing a fee-for-service program now, so anybody in the Pittsburgh area can pay for Safe Moves for Seniors, do a move, and the money will go to seniors in need who qualify and are eligible for the nonprofit's help.

Usually, it's those in their 60s, but anybody can turn to Safe Moves for Seniors.

You can learn more on their website at this link.