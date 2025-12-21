The Ronald McDonald House provides comfort, peace, and stability in a time of need | KD Sunday Spotlight

Ronald McDonald House helps so many children and their families across the nation, and in Pittsburgh, it's helping change lives during the most trying times.

The nonprofit helps families stay with their sick child during long hospital stays.

We spoke with the CEO of the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh and Morgantown, Eleanor Reigel. She said they try to make every day special for the families, providing comfort and peace.

"We are very fortunate," she said.

Across two locations, they have 74 apartments in Pittsburgh and 27 rooms in Morgantown. Reigel said

"We're helping 101 families, while they're seeking medical care," Reigel said.

The houses are special with free laundry services and activities for kids.

"Knowing what we do each and every day makes a difference," she said. "I don't know how much better it can get."

Through its meal program, it takes the labor of cooking off that family's plate.

"Wonderful groups come into the house and make meals," said Reigel.

This holiday season, they have a lot of special meals planned. It's just another way they give back to the families.

There is a plethora of opportunities for volunteers to help at the Ronald McDonald House locally, through community groups, or corporations. It's a "great team building exercise for the corporations," said Reigel. She said groups can come in and make a meal.

"We also have various activities, movie nights, and game nights," she said. "So, there are a lot of ways to give."

Donations are greatly appreciated, too, not only during the holidays but all year long.

"I like to think about it from this perspective," said Reigel, "What you need in your home, we need in our home."

She said, Ronald McDonald House has a wish list on its website.

To help, donate, or connect with Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh and Morgantown, click here.