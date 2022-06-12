KD Sunday Spotlight: Project Succeed helps students overcome a struggle to achieve a dream

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's graduation season and tens of thousands of students are celebrating the end of their high school journey.

Today, we're focusing on one special class who walked across the stage to receive their diploma.

These students attended "Project Succeed" an evening school at Keystone Oaks High School for students who did not or are at risk of not graduating high school.

Executive Director Joel Vanucci said they have helped more than 4,000 students over the past 35 years.

"It's very gratifying to be with my students, have them come up on stage and receive their diploma, I really enjoy awarding them their diploma because I know how hard they have worked and the life obstacles they have overcome," Vanucci said. "It truly is gratifying."

Vanucci said he created the program after noticing students were not graduating and wanting to guide them toward a better future.

For more information on the program and how to get involved, you can contact Vanucci on Keystone Oaks' website at this link!

