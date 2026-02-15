A mission to promote wellness, movement, and more at Open Up | KD Sunday Spotlight

Mustering the motivation to work out is hard enough, but it could be especially intimidating for those with disabilities, and that's why Megan Sicheri cofounded the nonprofit called Open Up.

"Not everyone is being considered when you walk into a space like that, which can be very intimidating," she said. "So we want everyone to have access to things that help them feel better, and that's really kind of behind everything that we do."

The nonprofit creates spaces where everyone belongs.

"Mindfulness has been instrumental in our own lives, and we wanted to share that and figure out how to share that with others," Sicheri said.

Open Up helps expand access to wellbeing through movement and mindfulness, like yoga, and it primarily serves people with disabilities.

"I have a sister with multiple disabilities, so disability has always been part of my life," she said.

It's a personal mission that came to fruition eleven years ago now, and the nonprofit has provided free open spaces, with in-studio classes in Lawrenceville.

It also offers a 200-hour yoga certification that helps Colton Vasquez go from student to teacher.

Vasquez said it's awesome.

With cards and cues, Vasquez, who has Down Syndrome, leads the way for a yoga class once a week, with a few prompted questions.

"We have awesome expert teachers who are great at putting every individual first," Sicheri said. "That's key."

It's life-changing for all participating.

"It's just so amazing to hear these stories and to hear how Open Up has affected them," said Sicheri.

Vasquez added, "Here is awesome."

Sicheri said the community support has been instrumental to the nonprofit's success.

"We always have people who want more classes and different classes and all of the things," Sicheri added. "We're not short of ideas from ourselves and from other people."

Open Up also goes into schools and instructs across the region, including in Pittsburgh Public Schools.

For more information on Open Up, you can head to their website.