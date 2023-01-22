Watch CBS News
KD Sunday Spotlight: 'Off The Floor' helps make houses into homes

By Briana Smith

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - In this week's KD Sunday Spotlight, "Off The Floor" focuses on making a house a home by providing free furniture to families in need.

Executive Director Steve Crary said they've been transforming houses and lives in Allegheny County and the surrounding counties since 2004. 

Crary said their clients come from all different situations, including poverty, domestic violence, foster care, new immigrants, and more. 

He said clients can select furniture from their warehouse on the North Side and then volunteers will deliver it and set up the furniture in their homes. 

Crary said it's their mission to make every house and family feel whole, and let these people know they have a support system in the community.

In 2022, "Off The Floor"  helped 738 families and furnished more than 5,000 homes since its inception.

For more information on how you can donate furniture, volunteer, or receive help, go to their website 

