Mainstay gives those living with intellectual disabilities independence | KD Sunday Spotlight

There's a close connection to people both near and far inside the home where Domonique "Dom" Hatcher lives. Yes, she is on T.V now, but who she's talking with matters more.

It's support staff from the nonprofit Mainstay.

They're the kind of people you want on your side, especially if you have a loved one with an intellectual disability or autism.

"Lovely, a lot, and helped me out, and I like them," said Hatcher, who has an intellectual disability.

Hatcher lives at one of Mainstay's residences. With Mainstay, she receives in-person support during the day, remote support during off hours, and 16 hours a day of independence. She said it makes her feel happy because she likes doing exercise and likes working out.

Working out and living in an environment with extra technology, she and her roommate, Missy Woolheater, enjoy freedom. It's Mainstay's mission to provide individualized support.

"Our job is to kind of match the technology to what support they do need," said Mainstay's Associate Director of Technology, Heather Lewis.

The in-home technology is tailored to adults' needs. It includes smart door handles, two-way communication screens, video doorbells, medication dispensers, and more.

"This is really new, and it's exciting, and it's creating a real change for people," said Lewis.

In a time of a workforce shortage, Mainstay is not replacing people with tech.

"This is their place, so somebody is not coming in and telling them like 'Here's where we're going to eat and here's what we're going to do it.' It's completely opposite," said Mainstay CEO, Kim Sonafelt.

It's a sense of freedom for more than 400 adults that Mainstay helps in our area.

"People sometimes assume people with disabilities, especially intellectual disabilities, cannot live independently, and that's just not accurate," Sonafelt said.

Sonafelt said that embracing innovation connects people with intellectual disabilities to our community.

"They've really become part of their community, and it's just so, so nice to see the community embracing them also," she said.

It's the joy of living the life you want, which Mainstay provides for everyone.

For more information on Mainstay and the help it provides to adults with intellectual disabilities and autism, head to their website here.