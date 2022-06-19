KD Sunday Spotlight: Living the Dream Foundation

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One non-profit organization gives children in foster care the love and life they've longed for.

It's all thanks to Dalton Bacco.

He was on Lynne Hayes-Freeland's "Waiting Child" segment which featured children hoping for adoption.

That's how Frank and Kerri Baccos saw Dalton in 2010, and they said it was love at first sight.

After spending years in a foster home, Frank and Kerri Bacco gave Dalton a forever home for his 14th birthday.

"He was just that kid that made you laugh and smile and want to be around him," said Kerri.

Frank said friends would ask Dalton how he liked his new family.

Dalton would reply, "just living the dream! Just living the dream, baby!"

The Baccos said Dalton used that phrase often, and he wanted others facing similar hardships to live the dream, too.

Whether he was soothing souls within: "One thing Dalton would always want to do was hug," said Frank. "He was a very loving young man."

"A big hugger, just not a little hug," Kerri added. "Like you knew you were loved when Dalton hugged you because it was so hard."

Or he would support the soles of feet.

Dalton gave away his brand-new shoes -- a moment Frank will never forget.

"He said, 'dad, I've got everything I need. I'm living the dream. I have a mom and a dad, that boy down the hall, he needs those shoes more than I do."

Frank said Dalton's ultimate goal was to give back to children in foster care.

He started college at Carlow University.

But on his last day of taking a final, Dalton jumped from a five-story building on campus, and he died at 19 years old.

"It will never be the same," said Frank. "Part of us died on May 3, 2017

"I died the day Dalton died, to be honest," said Kerri. "It took us a long time to have Dalton. I went through a lot of infertility. Having Dalton was the greatest thing and not having him is the worst thing."

Now the Baccos are keeping his spirit alive through their organization "Living the Dream."

They mentor children in foster care in Mercer and Allegheny counties.

They expose them to new experiences such as sports games, movie theaters, restaurants, and shopping trips.

They also have a scholarship in honor of Dalton.

"Maybe we won't be able to save the world, but I think through our outings we'll be able to give a kid a special day that they'll remember for many years to come and to just give them hope," said Frank.

They also prepare mentees for the journey ahead and guide them on a path to success.

"His name is Jamie, actually one of our first mentees," said Frank as he pointed to a picture. "We met him back when he was 18 years old. One thing we were able to do is create an opportunity where he could go to an independent living facility out of foster care."

Even when the mentees leave foster care, the Baccos will always be there to give support, smiles, or simply shoes -- exactly what Dalton wanted.

"We love you, buddy," said Frank. "We miss you every day. There's not a day that goes by without us thinking of you. We feel we're doing our best to honor your life and the wonderful kid that you were and will always remember."

Since 2017, the Baccos have helped more than 75 foster children and hope to expand their reach.

If you're interested in donating or know a child who would be interested in this mentorship, go to the "Dalton Bacco: Living the Dream" Facebook page.