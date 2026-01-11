When dogs need prosthetics and mobility help, Joey's Paw provides them | KD Sunday Spotlight

Joey's Paw provides dogs with prosthetics and wheels.

We spoke with the founder, Tanya Diable.

She said over the years, this nonprofit has helped 2,400 dogs since they've started. Last year, they helped the highest number of dogs in a single year, and that's 240.

She said they started the nonprofit for her dog, Joey, who had his rear legs severed as a young dog. So, they started the nonprofit because "a lot of dogs didn't have the functionality in rescues and shelters."

In fact, her dog, Joey, was in a medical rescue for a year and a half.

So, they started Joey's Paw to provide mobility, so those dogs can find their forever family and be adopted.

Diable said it means so much to her.

"Every time we get an update, it makes me cry," she said.

She added that it's amazing to see them be able to function.

Most recently, Diable's been working on their second book based on Boone, called "Bowtie Boone," and it's releasing on March 1st, with all the proceeds going towards Joey's Paw.

People can help by easily donating to Joey's Paw, because the nonprofit pays for the prosthetics and wheelchairs for the dogs; they don't make them.

For a link to donate, click here.